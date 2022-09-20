Iran: 5 killed in protests over death of woman

Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died Friday after morality police picked her up in Tehran, sparking protests

Iranian security forces killed five people Monday in protests in the country’s Kurdish region over the death of a woman arrested over the wearing of the hijab.

The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said two of those killed were in the city of Saqez, Amini’s hometown. Two more were killed in Divandareh and another person was killed in Dehgolan, all in the Kurdistan region.

The organization said that some 250 protesters were arrested throughout the country.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

A 22-year-old from the country’s Kurdistan region, Mahsa Amini, was arrested last week in Tehran by the morality police, who enforce modesty laws that include a mandatory covering of hair and a ban on wearing pants for women. Amini later fell into a coma and died on Friday, sparking protests throughout Iran.

Iran’s IRNA news agency reported Monday that police dispersed "limited" protests in seven provinces.

Iranian police said that Amini suffered a heart attack, although her father said she had no medical problems and blamed her death on the police.

Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi on Monday rejected "unjust accusations against the police" and said "the evidence shows that there was no negligence or inappropriate behavior" by law enforcement.

"Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights," a White House official said, calling for accountability.

France has also condemned Amini's death, calling it "deeply shocking" urged Iran conduct a "transparent investigation... to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy."