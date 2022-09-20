Macron to meet Iran’s Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal

'We are repeatedly saying... there is no better offer for Iran'

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi as Paris warns the clerical state that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord.

Macron is expected to speak to Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.

"We'll see what this week brings," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters earlier Monday. "The window of opportunity seems ready to close again."

"We are repeatedly saying... there is no better offer for Iran," she said. "It's up to them to make a decision."

In a recent interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," Raisi said he was open to a "good" deal but pressed for guarantees from Biden that the United States will not again leave the accord under a future leader - a promise that the US administration considers impossible.

Separately, Colonna said she met Monday in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. She urged him to allow a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, whose occupation by Moscow has raised mounting concerns.