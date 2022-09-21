Israeli strikes in Syria target Iran’s logistics unit - report

The unit is responsible for receiving 'incoming equipment, weapons and personnel from Iran'

Israel’s latest air strikes in Syria targeted a special logistics unit run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, media reported on Tuesday.

According to information obtained by Iran International, the strikes conducted on September 16 and 17 targeted “Unit 2250” in charge of receiving “incoming equipment, weapons and personnel from Iran as well as supporting the Iran-backed Lebanese forces in the country.”

The unit had headquarters in Damascus with offices across Syria. It was also responsible for hosting senior Iranian officials and their families arriving in the country.

Syria’s SANA news agency reported that Israeli strikes targeted the warehouses and the main office of the organization, killing its members.

“The aggression led to the death of five soldiers and some material damage,” a military source was quoted as saying.

Iran International learned that the unit’s office in Damascus was led by Seyyed Reza, who has previously represented the unit in Tehran. Two other employees were identified as Abdollah Ebadi and Meysam Katbi.

Ebadi is said to be in charge of smuggling weapons on passenger flights, through delivery of hand luggage from Iran to Syria, while Katabi is responsible for the transfer of personnel as well as weapons between Iran and Syria.

A senior Israeli military officer said on Thursday that Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militia groups are withdrawing from areas in Syria that have been targeted by Israel. According to him, the withdrawal was a result of the Israel's army strikes conducted in recent weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, Syria accused Israel of carrying out an overnight airstrike on the Damascus International Airport and other positions south of the capital. Israel intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.