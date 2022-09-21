Iran's Raisi talks nukes, 'Zionist oppression' at UN

'Iran is not seeking to build or obtain nuclear weapons. Sanctions are a weapon of mass destruction'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addressed world leaders on Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, during which he condemned "Zionist oppression" and urged that Tehran was not seeking a nuclear weapon.

In reference to Israel, Raisi said the world "has not seen such an oppressive regime as the Zionist one," and urged world powers to "show why they keep evading solutions proposed by Iran to resolve the Palestinian crisis."

"All Palestinian territory requires only one solution: The vote of all Palestinians in a comprehensive referendum to the occupying Zionist power that occupies Jerusalem and other lands in the region," he said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, walked out of the assembly hall when Raisi began his speech in protest of previous comments by the leader that indicated his denial of the Holocaust.

The Islamic republic's president continued to tell the UN that his country was not seeking an atomic weapon and demanded that Washington guarantees it would abide by any revived nuclear deal.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to build or obtain nuclear weapons and such weapons have no place in our doctrine. Sanctions are a weapon of mass destruction," he said, referring to sanctions imposed by the US on Iran over its nuclear program.

Raisi went further to accuse the West of "double standards" on women's rights as his country is gripped by protests over the death of a woman arrested by religious police.

"We have this double standard where attention is solely focused on one side and not all," the hardline cleric said, pointing to the deaths of indigenous women in Canada and Israeli actions in the Palestinian territories.