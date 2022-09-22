Iran curbs internet access as protest death toll rises

'... it is no longer possible to access Instagram in Iran... and access to WhatsApp is also disrupted'

Iranian authorities imposed drastic internet restrictions, including blocking access to Instagram and WhatsApp, amid unrest following the death of a young woman arrested by vice police, local media reported on Thursday.

"By decision of the authorities, it is no longer possible to access Instagram in Iran since last night (Wednesday), and access to WhatsApp is also disrupted," said the Fars news agency.

Since the blocking of platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and Tiktok in recent years in Iran, Instagram and WhatsApp were the most used applications in the country.

In Iran, access to the Internet, especially to social networks, is largely filtered or restricted by the authorities: without VPN-type anti-censorship software, most web pages hosted outside the country are inaccessible.

Public anger has flared in the Islamic republic since authorities on Friday announced the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an "improper" way.

Activists said the woman, whose Kurdish first name is Jhina, had suffered a fatal blow to the head, a claim denied by officials, who have announced an investigation.

This measure was taken because of "actions carried out by counter-revolutionaries against national security via these social networks," Fars said.

In 2019, during demonstrations triggered by the announcement of a rise in the price of gasoline, a drastic restriction had already been imposed on the Internet to block the sharing by Internet users of videos of the unrest which left many dead.

Eleven people, four of them security personnel, have been killed in the growing protests.

Three militiamen were stabbed or shot dead after they had been "mobilized to deal with rioters," in Mashhad in the northeast, Qazvin in the center and Tabriz in the northwest, the reports said.

A fourth member of the security forces was killed in the southern city of Shiraz, they said, adding that a protester had also been stabbed to death in Qazvin.

Iranian officials had previously confirmed the deaths of six demonstrators.