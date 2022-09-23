Iran stages rallies to counter week of deadly protests

Iran has been rocked by street violence since the death last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman

Thousands demonstrated across Iran on Friday at government-backed pro-hijab counter rallies, after a week of bloody protests over the death of a woman arrested for "improperly" wearing the Islamic headscarf.

Iran has been rocked by street violence since the death last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who had spent three days in a coma after being detained by the morality police.

The official death toll from the clashes remains at least 17, including five security personnel, but the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) put the figure at 36 and said it expected it to rise.

On Friday, thousands took to the streets in support of the hijab and a conservative dress code at government-backed counter rallies in Tehran and other cities including Ahvaz, Isfahan, Qom and Tabriz.

"The great demonstration of the Iranian people condemning the conspirators and the sacrileges against religion took place today," said Iran's Mehr news agency.

Imam Seyed Ahmad Khatami set the tone at weekly prayers in Tehran, urging "the judiciary to act quickly against the rioters who brutalize people, set fire to public property and burn the Koran."

"To support the end of the veil is to do politics the American way," chanted the faithful, who held aloft signs thanking the security forces and condemning women who burned their hijabs.

State television broadcast footage of a pro-hijab demonstration showing people holding up banners marching along streets of central Tehran, many of them men but also women dressed in black chadors.