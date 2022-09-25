Ukraine says Iranian drones renew attacks on Odesa port

'The enemy hit the administrative building in the city center three times'

Ukraine said Sunday that the southern port city of Odesa was attacked by Iranian-made suicide drones overnight, two days after a Russian attack with such a weapon killed two civilians.

"Odesa was attacked again by enemy kamikaze drones," said the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South.

"The enemy hit the administrative building in the city center three times," it said in a Facebook message.

"One drone was shot down by (Ukrainian) air defense forces. No casualties (were) recorded," it said.

"These were Iranian drones," a Ukrainian South Command spokeswoman, Natalya Humenyuk, later told AFP.

The strikes come two days after two civilians were killed in Odesa Friday in a Russian attack with an Iranian-made drone. Four Iranian-made drones were shot down in the south of the country Friday, according to Ukraine's armed forces.

Kyiv said later it decided to reduce Iran's diplomatic presence in Ukraine over its supply of drones to Russia.

A foreign ministry official told AFP that the move amounted to expulsion as the ambassador was not in Ukraine and therefore could not be expelled. Tehran in turn said it regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties claiming it was "based on unconfirmed reports."

According to media reports, Kyiv asked Israel to share intelligence on Iran providing military support to Russia, including supplying suicide drones.

Ukrainian officials also supported Israel's position against the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal saying the lifting of sanctions would allow Tehran to boost its military cooperation with Moscow.