Iran: Woman killed during revolts becomes new face of protest

Hadis Najafi, an Iranian influencer was shot six times by Iranian security forces during protests, killing her

Hadis Najafi, an Iranian woman in her 20s, was shot dead by Iran’s police during the protests rocking the country, according to Sunday reports, causing tensions to heighten as Najafi becomes the newest face of the revolt.

According to Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, Iranian security forces shot Najafi six times during the riots, wounding her in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand. She was taken to Ghaem Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on September 21.

Najafi, a prominent TikTok and Instagram figure, published a video last Wednesday where we see her back as she’s tying her unscarved hair before confronting the police in the Tehranian suburb of Karaj. Iran's mandatory dress code requires all women to wear a headscarf.

On Sunday, a video began circulating on social media showing Najafi’s family crying over a photo of her in front of her grave. "This is the funeral of Hadis Najafi... who was shot in the street by security forces for protesting," Alinejad wrote on Twitter.

The announcement of Najafi’s death on Sunday evening further ignited the flames of protest that began on September 16 at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the country’s “morality police” for wearing her required head covering “incorrectly.”

The social media hashtags #HadisNajafi and #MahsaAmini show unpublished images of the streets of Tehran, where we see many women rebelling against the power in place and the many restrictions, including the clothing, it imposes.

In videos of the demonstrations, Iranian women are seen burning their headscarves or cutting their hair in public. Angry crowds are also seen, calling for the fall of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as people ransack statues and posters of regime figures.

According to an official Iranian toll, 41 people have been killed in ten days of protests. However, the toll is likely higher, with the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights reporting at least 57 protesters killed.

Additionally, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran reported that 1,800 people had been arrested in Tehran alone, while protests rage in 31 provinces across the country.