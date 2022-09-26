Iran's Revolutionary Guards hit Kurdish groups in Iraq

This is the second such cross-border attack since last weekend

Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted a wave of drone strikes and artillery fire Monday, targeting what Tehran considers Iranian Kurdish separatist bases in northern Iraq, according to a semi-official news agency.

This is the second such cross-border attack since last weekend, at a time when Iran is in the midst of major protests over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested by the country's morality police.

On Saturday, the Revolutionary Guards said they targeted bases and training camps of Kurdish separatist groups in northern Iraq, claiming to have inflicted severe damage.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread to at least 46 towns and villages. Iranian state television said at least 41 protesters and police had been killed since the protests began on September 17.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Monday that the Guards' attacks were a response to the separatists' alleged support for unrest inside Iran, as well as their attempts to smuggle in weapons.

Last year, the Guards also attacked what it called "terrorist group" bases in northern Iraq.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government. The two neighboring countries have close political and military ties, and Tehran has provided significant military support to Baghdad during its years-long war against the Islamic State group.