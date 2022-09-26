Eyewitness confirms Amini was hit by Iranian police - report

Only two hours after Amini collapsed, she was taken to a hospital

An eyewitness on Monday confirmed that Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police, which sparked nationwide protests, told her that officers hit her on the head.

An unnamed eyewitness told Iran International that she was arrested for “improper hijab” by the morality police and met Amini at the police station before the deceased young woman was taken to hospital where she died after entering a coma.

According to the source, Amini complained about pain in the head and told her it was caused by police officers hitting her. The eyewitness also said that other detainees told her that a ranking officer hit Amini on the head to force her out of the police van.

When Amini collapsed and other detained women asked for medical help, the officers dismissed their calls saying that she was pretending to escape the arrest. Only 30 minutes later a medical worker, whom the source described as “inexperienced,” arrived to examine Amini, but she had already entered a coma.

A doctor came later and tried to resuscitate her but failed. Finally, nearly two hours after Amini collapsed, she was taken to a hospital. All this time other detainees were asking the police guards to contact Amini’s brother who was waiting for her release outside of the police station. According to the source, the officers responded with aggression and indifference to Amini’s condition.

Doctors also told Iran International that her medical records showed severe blows that fractured Amini’s skull, which led to a coma. Her death sparked mass protests in western Iran, where over 50 demonstrators were reportedly killed in clashes with the police over the last 10 days.