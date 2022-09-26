Iran protest death toll tops 75 - human rights group

Canada announced sanctions against Iranian officials over the lethal crackdown on protests

More than 75 people have been killed in the Iranian authorities' crackdown against unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, a rights group said Monday.

The authorities last put the death toll at 41, including several members of the security forces. Officials said Monday they arrested more than 1,200 people as the dragnet widens against the nationwide demonstrations over Amini's death, following her arrest for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Tensions with Western powers grew as Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador and Canada announced sanctions, a day after the European Union deplored the crackdown and Tehran called in the British and Norwegian envoys.

Protests had flared for a tenth consecutive night on Sunday across Iran. A Tehran crowd shouted "death to the dictator", calling for the end of the more than three-decade rule of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, in footage shared by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR).

"Woman, Life, Freedom!" crowds have chanted as female protesters have defiantly thrown their hijabs into bonfires and blazing rubbish dumpsters - a rallying cry that has been echoed at solidarity protests worldwide, including in London and Paris at the weekend.

Video footage and death certificates obtained by IHR showed that "live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters," he alleged. Iranian riot police in black body armor have beaten protesters with truncheons in running street battles, and students have torn down large pictures of the supreme leader and his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

In Iran's biggest protests in almost three years, security forces have used water cannons but also fired birdshot and live rounds, according to rights groups, while protesters have hurled rocks, torched police cars and set public buildings ablaze.