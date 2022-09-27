IAEA presses Iran on 3 undeclared sites

Raisi reiterated his country's long-held insistence that it is not seeking a nuclear weapon

The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday he had met with the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, as attempts to revive the stalemate in talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

The accord, ratified by the US during the presidency of Barack Obama, offered an easing of international sanctions in exchange for a drastic limitation of Iran's nuclear activities; it flailed since Obama's Republican successor Donald Trump had America withdraw from it in 2018.

Tehran then stepped back from its nuclear commitments, greatly increasing its stock of enriched uranium and turning off monitoring cameras operated by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

But after months of friction the two sides met face-to-face in Vienna.

"Dialogue has restarted with Iran on clarification of outstanding safeguards issues," Rafael Grossi tweeted Monday.

He said he had met with Mohammad Eslami -- who is also vice president -- on the sidelines of the IAEA's annual conference, and posted a picture of the two men shaking hands.

The UN watchdog has been pressing Iran to give answers on the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites, and this key sticking point led to a resolution that criticized Iran being passed at a June meeting of the IAEA's board of governors.

