Iran's exiled prince accuses regime of 'nuclear blackmail'

Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, accused Iran’s ayatollahs of using “nuclear blackmail” to get their way in indirect nuclear talks with the United States, saying a newly signed deal would be “worse” than the one signed in 2015.

“The Iranian regime has the capability, the technology and the material to fabricate a bomb,” Pahlavi said, joining Christian Malard in an interview that aired Tuesday.

“The bigger problem has always been and remains the same: it’s the finger on the trigger that is the problem. And as such, obviously this regime is a threat.”

The son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza, accused Iran's current leaders of using the threat of a nuclear bomb as leverage to export radicalism outside of its borders, including Syria and the Horn of Africa.

The failure of the original Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, resulted in “the regime becoming even more radical.”

“Repeating the same mistake with hindsight is even worse than the first one,” he added.

Pahlavi expressed optimism, however, amid opposition to the regime among “most” Iranians in “various tiers” of Iranian society, “even the military.”

He urged aiding these elements instead of direct military conflict, adding that he supports a democratically-elected government with a separation of church and state to lead the country.

Malard also spoke to Pahlavi’s mother, former empress Farah Diba Pahlavi, on the recent protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was apparently killed by Iranian authorities after her arrest by modesty police.

“The death of my sister really broke and tore my heart,” she said, referring to Amini. She expressed her condolences to Amini's family, as well as the families of the dozens of protesters killed in the demonstrations against the regime after the incident.

“It is not acceptable,” she said, urging the overthrow of the regime.

“To go from Cyrus the Great to Khomeini — that’s just unthinkable.”