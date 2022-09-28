Protests continue in Iran, ex-president’s daughter arrested

'More than 70 women have been arrested in Iran's Kurdistan' - human rights group says

Iranians took to the streets for a 12th straight night of women-led protests on Tuesday over the death of Mahsa Amini, despite fears an internet blackout will see security forces intensify a bloody crackdown.

Dozens have been killed since demonstrations flared after the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in the custody of Iran's morality police, after her arrest for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves.

Opposition media based abroad said widespread protests continued in different cities, but activists said an internet blackout was making it increasingly tough to share video footage showing women removing their headscarves and people chanting "Death to the dictator!" and "Death to the Islamic republic!"

The Iranian human rights group Hengaw reported on Tuesday that dozens of women have been arrested during the protests.

"Between Monday and Friday, more than 70 women have been arrested in Iran's Kurdistan. ... At least four of them are under age 18," Hengaw said.

Among them was the daughter of ex-president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. She was detained in Tehran for “inciting rioters to street protests,” according to the Tasnim news agency.

Faezeh Hashemi, a former lawmaker and a women's rights activist, has had previous run-ins with the law in the Islamic republic. Earlier in July, she was charged with carrying out propaganda activity against the country and blasphemy in social media comments, the judiciary said at the time.

The semi-official Fars news agency said "around 60" people had been killed since Amini's death on September 16, up from the official toll of 41 authorities reported Saturday. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said the crackdown had killed at least 76 people.