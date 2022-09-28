Iran’s Revolutionary Guards target Kurdish dissidents in Iraq

'This operation will continue with our full determination until the threat is effectively repelled'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighboring northern Iraq, and warned of more attacks to come.

Click here for an Explainer on Iran's IRGC, a force to reckon with; Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan, a Middle East anomaly.

Nine people were killed and 24 wounded in the attacks near Erbil and Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan, its health minister Saman Barazanchi said.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of their participation in the unrest currently shaking the Islamic Republic, especially in its northwest where most of the country’s population of 10 million Kurds live.

Iraqi Kurdish sources said drone strikes targeted at least 10 bases of Iranian Kurds near Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan on Wednesday morning.

A senior member of Komala, an exiled Iranian Kurdish opposition party, told Reuters that several of their offices were also struck.

The IRGC said attacks would continue on what it called terrorists in the region: "This operation will continue with our full determination until the threat is effectively repelled, terrorist group bases are dismantled, and the authorities of the Kurdish region assume their obligations and responsibilities.”

Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the Iranian attacks on areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Protests erupted in Iran this month over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, after being arrested for “unsuitable attire” by Iran’s morality police.