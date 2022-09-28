Seven wounded in rocket attack on Iraq's Green Zone as parliament sits

The attack came before police fired tear gas and stun grenades at several hundred supporters of Moqtada Sadr

Three rockets were fired on Wednesday at Baghdad's Green Zone, wounding seven security force personnel as parliament was holding its first session in two months, Iraq's security forces said.

The attack came before police fired tear gas and stun grenades to push back several hundred supporters of firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who were seeking to reach the fortified area, an AFP correspondent said.

Iraq's deeply divided political factions have failed to form a new government since inconclusive elections in October 2021, and the parliament is at the center of the political paralysis.

Rockets hit different parts of the Green Zone, home to Western embassies and government offices, as well as to the legislature.

No group immediately claimed the rocket barrage, which the Sadrists condemned in a statement.

The turmoil also came as Iraq was reeling from Iranian missile and drone attacks on its autonomous northern Kurdistan region that killed nine people.

Parliament met for the first time on Wednesday since deadly unrest in the Green Zone late last month.

Some 222 out of 235 lawmakers present at the session voted against the resignation of influential parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi. Analysts had said it would be a vote of confidence in the Sunni politician.

Halbussi told lawmakers that Iraq's protracted crisis required "a comprehensive political solution.”

Iraq's political standoff is dominated by an intra-Shiite schism.

The impasse has left the country without a new government, prime minister, or president since the elections almost a year ago.