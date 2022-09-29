Taliban disperse women's rally backing Iran protests

Women protesters carried banners that read, 'From Kabul to Iran, say no to dictatorship!'

Taliban forces shot into the air on Thursday to disperse a women's rally in Kabul supporting protests in Iran over the death of a woman in the custody of morality police.

Deadly protests have erupted in neighboring Iran for the past two weeks, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while detained by the Islamic republic's morality police.

Chanting the same "Women, life, freedom!" mantra used in demonstrations in Iran, about 25 women protested in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul before being dispersed by Taliban forces firing in the air, an AFP correspondent reported.

Women protesters carried banners that read: "Iran has risen, now it's our turn!" and "From Kabul to Iran, say no to dictatorship!"

Taliban forces swiftly snatched the banners and tore them in front of the protesters.

Defiant Afghan women's rights activists have staged sporadic protests in Kabul and several other cities since the Taliban stormed back to power last August.

The protests, banned by the Taliban, contravene a slew of harsh restrictions imposed by the hardline Islamists on Afghan women.

The Taliban have forcefully dispersed women's rallies in the past, warned journalists against covering them, and detained activists helming organization efforts.

Speaking anonymously, an organizer of Thursday's protest told AFP it was staged "to show our support and solidarity with the people of Iran and the women victims of the Taliban in Afghanistan."

Protests sparked in Iran after Amini died in police custody after being arrested based on "unsuitable attire." She died three days later after falling into a coma, prompting protests that have since spread globally, with women worldwide taking part.