Iran’s Raisi calls protests over Amini’s death unacceptable

'Our red line is our people's security. One cannot allow people to disturb the peace through riots'

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody “saddened” everyone in the Islamic Republic, but warned that “chaos” is unacceptable amid spreading violent protests over the young Kurdish woman’s death.

Anti-government protests sparked across Iran two weeks ago after Amini died, with demonstrators often calling for the end of the Islamic clerical establishment’s more-than-four-decades in power.

"We all are saddened by this tragic incident... [But], chaos is unacceptable," Raisi said in an interview with state TV.

"The government's red line is our people's security... One cannot allow people to disturb the peace of society through riots."

Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces, social media videos showed Iranians persisting with protests, chanting “death to the dictator.”

Still, a collapse of the Islamic Republic seems remote in the near future as its leaders are determined not to show the kind of weakness they think sealed the fate of the Western-backed Shah in 1979, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Angry rallies spread to over 80 cities nationwide since the September 13 death of Amini – whose Kurdish first name was Jhina – after being arrested for “unsuitable attire” by the morality police.

After visiting the capital city of Tehran from her northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, she died in the hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first widespread show of dissent on Iran’s streets since 2019.

Raisi, who ordered an investigation into Amini's death, said that "forensics will present a report on her death in the coming days.”