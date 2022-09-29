Israel shows support for Iranian women amid protests

In Foreign Ministry video, Israelis declare their love for Iranian women: "Israel loves you"

The wind of revolt blowing over Iran since mid-September has resonated in Israel, which is considered "the enemy" by the regime in Tehran.

Israelis like the rest of the world watched videos of Iranian women burning their headscarves and cutting off a lock of hair to pay homage to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old young woman who died on September 13 for having worn her hijab incorrectly.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has fully understood the stakes of the events unfolding, releasing a press release last week in which it claimed to be closely following "the protests of the courageous Iranians who rise up against the violent regime of the Ayatollahs."

Taking it a step further, the ministry released a video on social media on Tuesday evening titled "Israeli woman stand with Iranian woman," in which we see Israeli women of all ages and from all social backgrounds showing their support for their "Iranian sisters."

"We support Iranian women," "Israel loves you," "The women of Israel will always be by your side," "You will always be remembered, Mahsa," "All women deserve to live free," "You are in our hearts."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574809118401089538 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The message could not be clearer: provide moral support to the demonstrators, some of whom would welcome a rapprochement with the Jewish state. The video was welcomed by Iranian demonstrators, who were dubbed "soldiers of Israel" by their critics.

After all, Jerusalem was a strong ally of Tehran until 1979 and the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Khomeini. In 1950, Iran was even the second state with a Muslim majority, after Turkey, to recognize the existence of Israel, then considered its best non-Muslim friend.

Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP Eli, an Iranian refugee woman living in Greece shouts after she cuts her hair during a demonstration by Iranians living in Greece in central Athens on September 24, 2022.

Furthermore, Israel has several tens of thousands of Iranian Jews or Jews born to Iranian parents, including major figures in public life, such as former President Moshe Katsav, the former head of staff of the Israel Defense Forces Shaul Mofaz, or the singer Rita.

The Tehran-born artist came to live in Israel in 1970 with her family when she was eight years old, and gained popularity in her home country in 2011 after releasing pop records where she sings in her mother tongue.

Still very attached to her roots, Rita, a true icon in Israel, gave her support to the demonstrators last week in an interview with the Iran International website .

"Dear Iranians, I, Rita Yahan-Farouz, am with you today, and especially with my dear sisters, the brave women of Iran," she said in Persian. "They heroically defend their freedom despite the bullets. Every woman in the world is Mahsa Amini today," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1574101056916701185 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

For the protesters, any support is good to take. The protest is strongly repressed by the Iranian authorities, while according to the NGO Iran Human Rights based in Oslo, "at least 76 people have been killed since the start of the demonstrations" including "six women and four children," in 14 provinces of the country.

More than 1,200 demonstrators were also arrested.

This revolt expresses the fed up of a large part of the population vis-à-vis the power in place and its practices. A certain resistance seems to have been operating for some time now.

The sabotage actions that have taken place on several sensitive sites in Iran in recent months have been attributed by Tehran to Mossad, but also to Iranian agents, who would act hand in hand with the Israeli intelligence service, and who would be well decided to overthrow the regime.