Iran protests continue, 83 said killed

State television said police had arrested many 'rioters,' without giving figures

A human rights organization said on Thursday that at least 83 people had been killed in nearly two weeks as protests continue across several cities in Iran.

Mahsa Amini, 22, from the Iranian Kurdish town of Saqez, was arrested this month in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

Her death has sparked the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.

"At least 83 people including children, are confirmed to have been killed in (the) #IranProtests," Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based group, said on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575537437509558272 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite the growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by authorities, videos posted on Twitter showed demonstrators calling for the fall of the clerical establishment in Tehran, Qom, Rasht, Sanandaj, Masjed-i-Suleiman and other cities.

State television said police had arrested many "rioters," without giving figures.

Rights groups said dozens of activists, students and artists have been detained. The Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter that it had learned that security forces had arrested at least 28 journalists as of September 29.

Filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors have backed the demonstrations, and many saw it as a signal when the national football team remained in their black tracksuits when the anthems were played before a match in Vienna against Senegal.

"We will take action against the celebrities who have fanned the flames of the riots," Tehran provincial governor Mohsen Mansouri said, according to the ISNA news agency.