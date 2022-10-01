World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests

Protests in support of the Mahsa Amini movement are being held in 159 cities across the globe

Iranians based abroad and their supporters gathered in cities around the world on Saturday in solidarity with protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s notorious morality police.

A wave of street violence continues to rock Iran since Amini – a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd whose Kurdish name is Jhina – died days after her arrest for allegedly failing to observe the country’s strict dress code for women.

Protests were held across Iran for a 15th consecutive night on Friday, despite a bloody crackdown that a rights group says has claimed more than 80 lives.

Riot police massed Saturday at major intersections in Tehran, amid reports of demonstrations at universities to seek the release of arrested students.

Meanwhile, demonstrations in support of the movement are being held in 159 cities across the globe – from New Zealand’s Auckland to New York in the United States, Seoul, South Korea to Switzerland’s Zurich, according to the Iranians for Justice and Human Rights group.

"Be our voice," was the catchcry of a protest in the eastern Australian city of Brisbane, where organizers said thousands from the Iranian diaspora demanded freedoms in their homeland.

In Tokyo, Japan, demonstrators waved pictures of Amini and other women who defiantly burned their headscarves and cut their hair during the Iranian protests.

A half-dozen women in Italy’s Rome – among around 1,000 who gathered in total, some waving the Iranian national flag – likewise cut their hair in solidarity.