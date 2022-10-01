Iraq: Scores wounded in protest marking 2019 unrest

'Not this government and neither the previous one. We are against the political system in its entirety'

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded dozens near Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked Saturday’s anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.

At least 64 people were wounded, including 26 Iraqi authorities, according to medical and security sources, who added that 38 protestors were hit by rubber bullets.

A military statement said some “infiltrated elements” were assaulting security forces using Molotov cocktails and hunting rifles.

Security personnel deployed checkpoints across the city, closed off bridges and squares, and erected walls across some of the bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies.

Protesters in the square waved the Iraqi flag, chanting "we want to overthrow the regime.”

"We want our demands to be met... we want security, jobs, and our simple rights... we are not here to fight or shed blood," said Laith, a young protester from Baghdad.

"Not this government and neither the previous one. We are against the political system in its entirety. We want drastic change. It is enough," said another demonstrator.

There were also smaller protests in southern provinces.

In 2019, protests erupted against then-prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s regime, which demonstrators saw as profoundly corrupt and keeping many Iraqis in poverty.

More than 560 people were killed as Iraqi security forces and unidentified gunmen cracked down.

Mahdi quit under pressure from the protests, with powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr the biggest winner in an election last October.

But Sadr withdrew all his lawmakers in June and called for protests after his movement failed to form a government, leading to some of the worst clashes the country has seen in years.