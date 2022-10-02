US citizen allowed to leave Iranian prison for a week

Washington rejects the charges against Siamak Namazi, who has been held in prison since 2015, as baseless

An Iranian-American imprisoned in Tehran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges has been allowed out of Evin prison on a one-week leave, his lawyer announced on Saturday.

Separately, the prisoner's father and former United Nations official Baquer Namazi, who was also convicted of "collaboration with a hostile government," has been allowed to leave Iran for medical treatment, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Baquer Namazi, 85, was convicted in Iran of "collaboration with a hostile government" in 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, Iranian authorities released him on medical grounds in 2018 and closed his case in 2020, commuting his sentence to time served but effectively barring him from leaving the country.

Iran's Nournews said that an unnamed regional nation had mediated between Tehran and Washington for the "simultaneous release of prisoners."

The semi-official news agency also reported that "billions of dollars of Iran's frozen assets because of the US sanctions will be released soon."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: "We were deeply gratified to learn from the UN Secretary-General today that Iran has lifted the travel ban imposed on Baquer Namazi."

The department was grateful that Siamak Namazi "has been granted a humanitarian furlough in order to be with his father," Price said in a release.