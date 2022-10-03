Classes suspended after clashes at major Iran university

Chants included 'independence, freedom, death to Khamenei'

Classes were suspended and moved online Monday at Iran's leading technology university in Tehran after clashes erupted overnight between students and security forces, local media said.

So far over 130 Iranians were killed and more than a thousand arrested during the wave of protests over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

"Sharif University of Technology announced that due to recent events and the need to protect students ... all classes will be held virtually from Monday," Mehr news agency reported.

About 200 students had gathered from Sunday afternoon at the university and chanted slogans against Iran's clerical authorities, Mehr said.

"Woman, life, liberty," they shouted, as well as "students prefer death to humiliation," the news agency said.

Students were protesting at numerous universities on Sunday and demonstrations were held in several cities such as Tehran, Yazd, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Shiraz and Mashhad, with participants chanting "independence, freedom, death to Khamenei," earlier social media posts showed.

On Sunday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned lawmakers that the current protests aim to topple the government, whereas earlier instances of unrest "were aimed at reforms."