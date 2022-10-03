'Zionist regime planned uprisings,' Iran's Khamenei charges

Amini's death is 'a bitter incident' that 'deeply broke my heart,' Khamenei says

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday accused Israel of "planning" the uprisings sweeping through the Islamic Republic that broke out after a young woman was killed by authorities.

He added that protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody were not staged by "ordinary Iranians" but rather orchestrated by "the Zionist Regime," in his first comments on unrest that claimed over 130 lives so far.

"I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad," the leader said.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart," he said, calling it a "bitter incident."

But pointed out, however, that "some people had caused insecurity in the streets," saying there had been planned "riots."

He expressed strong backing for the security forces, saying they had faced injustice during the protests.