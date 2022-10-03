Iran protests spark talks of revolution – ‘We are in one now’

'Death to the dictator' – 'Death to the Islamic Republic' – 'Woman. Life. Freedom.'

Anti-regime chants are echoing throughout Iran as part of weeks-long protests that erupted in September over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, shortly after being arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Since the nationwide demonstrations flared, thousands have been arrested and dozens killed – with estimates of over 130 deaths, mostly of protestors but also some security forces.

“All they want is a normal life,” said Ahmad Batebi, an Iranian journalist and former prisoner of the Islamic regime. “Iranians don’t consider normal life a right, it’s a dream for them,” he told i24NEWS.

Led largely by women, the protests were triggered not by classic political or economic grievances, but by anger over the strictly enforced gender-based dress code and the killing of Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jhina.

Three weeks in, Iranian students joined the unrest at numerous universities, reminiscent of the 1999 Student Protests that Batebi played a crucial role in.

“Minds have changed. Opinions, values – this generation is fed up,” he urged. “There’s no question of when or if. The revolution is now.”

“If I hadn’t escaped, you wouldn’t be talking to me now. I would be dead”

Batebi, a student at Tehran University at the time, gained international fame after he appeared on the cover of The Economist magazine in 1999 holding up a blood-splattered shirt during protests in the capital city – the most widespread and violent public demonstrations in the country since the Iranian Revolution 20 years prior.

The photo of Batebi landed him a death sentence in Evin Prison, a regular site for housing political prisoners in Iran: “I spent most of my time in solitary confinement. They tried to get me to say on video that the blood in the picture was fake and that the Zionist regime (Israel) gave me money to do it.”

Jamshid Bayrami via Ahmad Batebi The July 17, 1999, cover of The Economist magazine of Ahmad Batebi holding up a shirt covered in blood during the Student Protests in Tehran, Iran.

With the help of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan – an armed leftist party of Kurds exiled in northern Iraq – Batebi escaped through an underground network into Iran’s western neighboring state and eventually secured asylum status in the United States.

“If I hadn’t escaped, you wouldn’t be talking to me now. I would be dead.”

“It was so ridiculous it became hilarious”

Batebi is among a vast list of Iranians and foreigners who are currently or have been subject to what they claim to be wrongdoings by the Iranian regime.

Days after protests were sparked, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Meanwhile, outside of the UN headquarters, dissidents and former “hostages” announced a lawsuit against Raisi on allegations of torture, emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

“We don’t have any expectation of money. We just want accountability,” said Kylie Moore-Gilbert, one of the three plaintiffs suing Raisi.

The Australian-British expert on Islamic studies was imprisoned in Iran for her “cooperation and espionage for the tyrannical Zionist regime,” which she denies.

“It was so ridiculous that it became hilarious. When I heard that I got 10 years, my cellmates and I partied. If you take it seriously, you fall into a pit of despair,” recalled Moore-Gilbert, who was eventually released in a prisoner swap.

She noted that the conference wasn’t only a way to publicize their lawsuit and highlight the “lack of human rights” in Iran, but to also protest Raisi’s participation in the UN forum “while his people were getting shot in the streets.”

Zan, Zendegi, Azadi

The two former prisoners were passionate about the growing wave of dissent against Raisi’s regime – a current so strong and unique from previous bouts of unrest that talks of revolution are ripe.

Demonstrators are calling for the fall of the clerical establishment in multiple cities. Some Iranian women defiantly burn their hijabs in rallies, while crowds chant “zan, zendegi, azadi” or “woman, life, freedom.”

“The mood in the past decade has certainly been one of uprising. People overwhelmingly don’t want this regime,” said Moore-Gilbert.

She noted, however, that a proper revolution would be hard to come by due to the regime’s “monopoly on force,” referring to the infamous Revolutionary Guards, otherwise known by the Iranian public as “Sepah.”

Described as an “industrial empire with political clout,” many analysts argue that Sepah’s influence is even heavier than the republic’s Shia clerical system, and is thought to have considerable influence across industries ranging from housing, infrastructure, and education.

“The Guards control everything, and as long as protestors can’t overcome that, there will be no revolution,” she warned.

Yet, the Iranian people and supporters across the world are pushing back in a movement of an “unprecedented scale,” drawing comparisons to the 1999 riots of students fed-up with the lack of freedom of expression.

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File Ahmad Batebi holds up the bloody t-shirt of a friend who he says was shot during clashes between police and student demonstrators, in Tehran, Iran, on July 12, 1999.

Asked about the difference between the latest unrest and the Student Protests for which he was tortured over two decades ago, Batebi said it came down to more knowledge of the people, less shame of the regime, and anger from everyone.

"My generation didn't know the reality of Iran"

The latest demonstrations consist of young people who were raised with the internet and “exposed to the outside world, especially Western culture,” he explained.

“They believe less in the values that the Iranian regime tries to inject into them,” leading to a deeper schism between the government and society.

Over a week into the unrest, Iranian 23-year-old Hadis Najafi was shot dead by Iranian police, further igniting the flames of tension as she became the newest face of the revolt. A week prior, the prominent TikTok figure posted a video where she unscarved her hair before confronting police.

The social media hashtags #HadiNajafi and #MahsaAmini show unpublished images of the streets of Tehran, where women are seen rebelling and people are shown struggling with authorities.

In response to what he called “unacceptable chaos” and “uprisings planned by the Zionist regime,” Raisi called on authorities to show no leniency in their crackdown, which involved curbing internet access.

“My generation didn’t have the internet, so our issue was access to history. The 1979 Revolution killed off political activists, books were burnt, sources were buried. We didn’t know the reality of Iran,” Batebi explained.

"They don't even try to make up excuses anymore"

He continued to suggest that the Iranian regime has done its part by taking off its mask.

“When I was protesting, the regime didn’t show its true face to the people. If authorities shot someone, they would claim it was a terrorist or agent from Israel or the US. Today, no one believes that bullshit,” which in a way allowed authorities to abandon any effort in excusing its actions.

“There’s no more shame,” he urged, pointing to the arrests of what Iran called “foreign enemies” for their part in the protests, including German, French, and Polish citizens. “They don’t even try to make up excuses anymore.”

"Everyone is angry with the way of life"

In past demonstrations, Batebi said, groups of people fought for a political or social right – gay rights, student rights, financial freedoms. “But now,” he stressed, “everyone is angry with the way of life.”

“Divide and rule” – a strategy used historically by the Iranian regime that consists of spurring conflict between Iran’s several peoples of different ethnicities to control them easier, Moore-Gilbert explained.

But with the latest protests, everyone is joining in to “support Amini’s family and suffer with each other.”