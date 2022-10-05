Iran: Police deploy at universities as unrest churns on

'All ethnicities are supporting each other, suffering with each other, because it is so painful'

Iranian security forces deployed at universities across the Islamic Republic on Wednesday, stepping up efforts to quell more than two weeks of protests.

The nationwide unrest sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death has spiraled into protesters calling for the downfall of Iran’s clerical regime.

Riot police recently fanned out in several cities and particularly around universities, which are now a focal point of protests, according to witnesses. "There are lots of security forces around Tehran University. I am even scared to leave the campus," said a student in Tehran, Reuters reported.

Rights groups say thousands have been arrested and over 150 killed in the crackdown waged by security forces such as the Basij, a volunteer militia affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Videos on social media showed high school girls in Tehran taking off their headscarves and chanting “death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei.” At a school in Shiraz, footage showed 50 female pupils shouting “Basij get lost” and “death to Khamenei.”

“You couldn’t hear these chants five, ten years ago. The people are directly targeting the ‘supervillain’ of Iran, the head of the government,” journalist and activist Ahmad Batebi told i24NEWS.

Batebi gained international fame after he appeared on the cover of The Economist magazine participating in the 1999 Student Protests – the most widespread public demonstrations in Iran since the Iranian Revolution.

People from different layers of society across Iran have joined the protests since Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died after being detained by Iran's morality police for “inappropriate attire.”

“The Iranian regime has always tried to make war between the different ethnicities to control them,” Batebi said.

“But now, all ethnicities are supporting each other, suffering with each other, because it is so painful.”