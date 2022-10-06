Israelis show support for Iranian women amid protests

Around 70 people demonstrate in Jerusalem against Iranian regime's treatment of women

Women around the globe are showing their support for women in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, as are women in Israel.

In Jerusalem on Thursday evening, a group of about 70 Israelis - both women and men - demonstrated against the Iranian regime's treatment of women, i24NEWS correspondent Pierre Klochendler reported from the scene.

The 22-year-old woman, an Iranian Kurd whose Kurdish first name is Jhina, died in police custody on September 13. She was arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab properly.

Iranian women on video can be seen burning their hijabs and cutting off their hair in a sign of solidarity in demonstrations throughout the country. A woman at the Jerusalem demonstration also cut some of her hair in solidarity with the women of Iran, which has become common at rallies around the world.

The crowd chanted "woman, freedom, life" in Farsi during the protest, which has become a rallying cry around the world for women's rights in Iran under the mullahs' rule.

Klochendler interviewed Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem, at the event. She explained why they organized the solidarity protest at this time.

"Almost every capital city in every Western free democracy was coming out to protest in solidarity with the women of Iran that are getting killed on the street for asking for basic rights. I thought to myself, 'why aren't we doing something?' It's in Israel's interests more than anybody's because we face the biggest threat from the Iranian regime. We live in the same neighborhood," Hassan-Nahoum said.

"We've never had anything against the Iranian people and the Iranian people have never had anything against us. It's only the very cruel leadership and autocracy that they have there," she continued.

The Israeli government has also shown its solidarity with the women of Iran, with the Foreign Ministry releasing a video last week titled "Israeli woman stand with Iranian woman," where Israeli women of all ages and from all social backgrounds showed their support for their "Iranian sisters."

"We support Iranian women," "Israel loves you," "The women of Israel will always be by your side," "You will always be remembered, Mahsa," "All women deserve to live free," "You are in our hearts."