Iran authorities deny culpability in death of 3 young women

Mahsa Amini's death 'due to tumor removed at age 8,' Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmaeilzadeh 'fell off roof'

The death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, said an official medical report published Friday, three weeks after she died in custody.

Iran's Forensic Organization said "Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body," in its report published on state television.

Her death was related to "surgery for a brain tumor at the age of eight," the same source added.

Also Friday, Iranian authorities denied that the so-called morality police killed a 16-year-old girl during the protests, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof.

Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was killed by security forces when she was struck with batons on the head during protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini in morality police custody.

Authorities earlier this week gave a similar cause of death - falling off a roof - for 17-year-old Nika Shakarami, who activists say was killed in Tehran while demonstrating over Amini's death.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown on nationwide protests marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leadership in years.