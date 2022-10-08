Protests followed by 'widespread strikes' in several provinces

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted in Iran on Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown.

Anger flared over the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd on September 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran by the notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

"Woman, life, freedom," girls were heard chanting at a school in Amini's hometown Saqez, in Kurdistan province, where another group of girls were seen swinging headscarves above their heads on a street, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.

In another video it shared, a group of girls could be heard chanting the same phrase -- the catchcry of the protests -- as they entered a school in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

"We are not afraid anymore. We will fight," said a large banner placed on an overpass of the Modares highway that cuts through central Tehran.

Women have removed their veils in defiance of the clerical establishment while furious crowds called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In another widely shared video, a man is seen altering the wording of a large government billboard from "The police are the servants of the people" to "The police are the murderers of the people."

Hengaw, a Kurdish rights group based in Norway, said "widespread strikes" were taking place in Saqez, Sanandaj and Divandarreh, in Kurdistan province, as well as Mahabad in West Azerbaijan province.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 92 protesters have been killed by the security forces.

The crackdown fueled tensions between Iran and the West, especially its arch enemy the United States.

Speaking at Alzahra University in Tehran, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recited a poem in which he equated the "rioters" with flies.

"They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities. Unbeknownst to them that our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realize their evil goals," said Raisi, trying to shore up support for Iran's leaders.