Iran state TV hacked with anti-regime message

Khamenei's speech cut short to screen with photos of young women killed during protests

Hackers disrupted Iranian state television's leading news program with a message supporting the anti-regime protests.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's speech was cut short to a screen with photos of young women who have been killed during the protests, including Mahsa Amini, whose death last month while in custody of Iran's morality police sparked the movement.

The image has a target of Khamenei. The Farsi text reads "the blood of our youth is on your hands" along with a message urging Iranians to join the anti-government protests.

A hacking group called Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) has claimed responsibility for the disruption.

The protests that have swept the country for four weeks straight have regularly featured chants of "death to the dictator" and called for regime change.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic is denying that security forces killed a 16-year-old Sarina Esmaeilzadeh during a protest last month. They claimed she died after jumping from the roof of her grandmother's home.

Amnesty International insists that she was fatally beaten by authorities while denouncing the death of another Iranian woman.