Song by Israeli becomes Iranian protest anthem

Liraz Charhi recorded her third album in Istanbul with Iranian musicians

A song by Israeli singer and actress Liraz Charhi, recorded with Iranian artists, has been widely covered by the protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for nearly four weeks.

Charhi, who plays a Mossad spy in the Israeli series "Tehran," recorded her latest album, titled "Roya" (meaning "fantasy" in Persian) with four Iranian musicians in Istanbul, Turkey earlier this year, Channel 12 reported.

According to the channel, Charhi's words, "How long will we be silent, how long will we keep our heads down?" accompanied protest videos and rallies that took place in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of vice police for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code.

Charhi said her debut album, "Naz," became very popular in Iran after its release in 2018.

"Very soon I got videos of women dancing at underground parties, taking off their chadors and dancing to these songs," she said.

In February, the Israeli singer invited Iranian musicians with whom she had worked in the past, to secretly travel to Istanbul to record her third album.

The artists came on the condition that their faces be blurred in the photos and that their names not be published anywhere.

One of the musicians told Channel 12: "We know Iran has a problem with Israel... but if we just do music, it's fine. I know it can be dangerous, but I do what I love," he added.

Since the beginning of the protests in Iran, Charhi has received messages of thanks from her fans in Iran on Instagram.

“Thank you for being our voice, I will never be forgotten," read a message, or even “I love your songs in Persian and I hope that one day you will sing in our beautiful city of Tehran."