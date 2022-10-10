Iran students, workers defy protest crackdown

'We will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence'

Iranian protesters remained defiant Monday with students staging sit-ins and some industrial workers going on strike despite a crackdown that activists say left dozens dead and hundreds more imprisoned.

Videos posted on social media indicated that protests flared at various points in Tehran and other cities over recent days, with women burning headscarves and shouting slogans against the Islamic Republic.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw accused the authorities of using heavy weaponry, including "shelling" on neighborhoods and "machine gun fire” in the northwestern city of Sanandaj – claims which could not be independently confirmed amid widespread internet blocks.

Iranian security forces have intensified their crackdown to quell nationwide unrest ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died last month while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

While university students continue to have a pivotal role in the protests with dozens of schools on strike, unconfirmed reports on social media showed workers at the Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical project joining in.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

Also on Monday, Britain said it sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and the country’s morality police, citing Amini’s death and the force’s use of threats of detention and violence to control Iranian women.

"These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.