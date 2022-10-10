Iran racing to expand uranium enrichment - report

Iran plans to add three more cascades of IR-2m centrifuges, adding to 12 already planned at Natanz

Iran is speeding ahead in its expansion of uranium enrichment at the Natanz nuclear facility, according to a report in Reuters early Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic recently installed three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges, with one of those already functioning, said a confidential report by the UN's nuclear watchdog to member states that was seen by Reuters.

Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency that it plans to add three more cascades of IR-2m centrifuges, adding to the 12 already planned at the facility.

Since the IAEA's last report on August 31, a cascade of IR-4 centrifuges and six IR-2m centrifuges have been fully installed but not yet used to enrich uranium.

This comes amid stalled talks to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of action, or Iran nuclear deal. The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect talks in Vienna, Austria, mediated with other signatories of the deal, which it left under former president Donald Trump in 2018.

The IAEA has pressed Iran over three undeclared nuclear sites, and its ongoing investigations of Iran remain one of the obstacles to bringing Iran back into compliance with the international community on its nuclear program.