Iraqi lawmakers to meet Thursday to elect president - speaker

Three failed attempts already made this year to elect a new head of state

Iraq's parliament will meet Thursday to "elect the president," Speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi's office said, in a surprise move seen as trying to end months of political impasse.

The oil-rich but troubled country already made three failed attempts this year to elect a new head of state, between February 7 and March 30.

More than a year after the last general election, Halbussi's office said Tuesday that the parliamentary session two days later would have "a single item on the agenda, the election of the President of the Republic."

Iraqis last voted on October 10, 2021, in a general election brought forward by a wave of mass protests against endemic corruption, rampant unemployment, and decaying infrastructure.

Ahead of Halbussi's announcement, the United Nations mission urged political factions to end the deadlock, warning that "Iraq is running out of time."

The country has yet to form a new government after last year's election, leaving caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in charge.

Rival Shiite Muslim factions in parliament have been vying for influence and the right to select a new premier and government. The standoff saw both sides set up protest camps recently and at times sparked deadly street clashes in Baghdad.