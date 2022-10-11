Iran: Journalist, suspected 'Zionist spy' arrested

'As journalists, it doesn’t matter if I am Iranian or you are Israeli, it’s our job to tell the truth'

A journalist who "broke the news" of Mahsa Amini with a photo, and an unidentified person suspected of "spying for the Zionist regime" were both arrested in Iran on Tuesday.

Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specializing in women's rights, took a photo of Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The photo, which Hamedi posted to Twitter on September 16, was the first sign to the world the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd was unwell after being detained by Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Her death unleashed a wave of unrest across Iran, with protests surging and talks of revolution ripe nearly three weeks later, despite a government crackdown.

“This is the nature of government. The Iranian regime is not a government committed to rules and regulations, diplomacy, or its words. It is a criminal cult," Ahmad Batebi, an Iranian journalist and former prisoner of the Islamic Republic, said to i24NEWS.

Days after posting the photo, Hamedi – who worked for the pro-reform Sharq daily – was arrested and her Twitter account suspended.

“This is not the first time the Iranian regime arrested journalists. Over the past four decades, journalists, investigators, and activists who talk of corruption and crimes of the government get arrested," Batebi continued.

"This is the routine reaction of a corrupted government, which is not only the Iranian regime. All corrupted governments do this.”

Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, Hamedi's lawyer, tweeted on September 22 that her house was raided by Iranian authorities, she was arrested, her house searched, and her belongings confiscated.

Hamedi has not been charged and is being held in solitary confinement in Iran's Evin prison, he added.

Batebi claimed that while Hamedi might have been the first known journalist to report on Amini, she wasn't the only one who has been arrested for "talking about Amini or releasing information about people who died or were detained during the protests."

“The only thing we can do as journalists is to give them voices. It doesn’t matter if I am Iranian or you are Israeli, it’s our job to tell the truth."

'Zionist spy'

In a separate incident, a person “spying for the Zionist regime (Israel)” was arrested in Iran’s central Kerman city by the republic’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the province’s chief prosecutor told reporters.

“The individual was planning to carry out sabotage to undermine the security of Kerman province,” Ebrahim Hamidi told the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The nationality of the detained person was not confirmed by the official.

Iranian authorities have accused foreign entities, namely Israel and the United States, of being behind the nationwide unrest over the killing of Amini, whose Kurdish name was Jhina.

“The accused made several trips to different countries for the purpose of transferring information and training in subversive actions, threatening the security of the country and communicating with intelligence agents.”

Hamidi said the unidentified suspect’s “last trip was to a neighboring country,” and communicated with Israeli military and intelligence organizations over the internet using encrypted software, accusations that Batebi says were all too familiar.

"It's a strategy of the Iranian regime. Hostages for money."