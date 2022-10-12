Iran suffers ‘major’ internet disruption amid ongoing unrest

Internet is a weapon of Iranian protestors used to show the world the extent of the regime's crackdown

Iran saw a “major disruption” in internet services on Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets answering calls for fresh protests, nearly a month after the death of Mahsa Amini, an advocacy group said.

The protests over the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd's death after being arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly became the greatest challenge to Iran’s theocracy in over a decade.

Calls for protests on Wednesday were met with a massive deployment of riot police and authorities throughout the capital Tehran, according to witnesses, who also described disruptions to their mobile internet, AP News reported.

Advocacy group NetBlocks said Iran’s internet traffic dropped to some 25 percent compared to the peak, even during a working day when students across the country were in class.

“The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests,” NetBlocks said, adding in an earlier statement that such disruption limits "the public's ability to express political discontent and communicate freely."

Despite the disruption, witnesses saw at least one protest in Tehran by dozens of women who removed their headscarves, chanting, “Death to the dictator” – cries that refer to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and can result in a closed-door trial with the threat of a death sentence.

This was not the first time internet access was curbed amid the latest outbreak of unrest. Last month, after days of initial protests, Iranian authorities imposed drastic internet restrictions, including blocking access to Instagram and WhatsApp.

Other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have been banned for several years.

The use of the internet – namely posting images and videos to social media – has become a weapon of protestors used to show the world and the Iranian population the actual extent of the crackdown by the Iranian regime.