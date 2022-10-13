Raisi accuses US of seeking to destabilize Iran

'Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday accused the United States of resorting to a "policy of destabilization" against the Islamic republic which is gripped by protests over Mahsa Amini's death.

"Following the failure of America in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization," Raisi said at a summit in Kazakhstan, according to his office.

Authorities in Iran are attempting to clamp down on continuing protests that have drawn worldwide support following the death on September 16 of the 22-year-old Amini in the custody of the morality police. The Kurdish woman was arrested in Tehran for allegedly breaking rules on wearing the hijab.

Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization said the civilian death toll during the unrest had increased to at least 201, including 23 minors.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also blamed the US for the street protests, as well as Israel -- both familiar targets for the Iranian regime.

In his first public comments since the unrest began, Khamenei said earlier this month that "these riots and insecurities have been engineered by the US and the fake Zionist regime while those on their payrolls and some expatriate Iranian traitors helped them."

Khamenei on Wednesday said the protests were designed by Iran's enemies, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The demonstrations have turned into one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.