Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, a veteran Kurdish politician

Iraq's new President Abdul Latif Rashid is a veteran Kurdish politician and former water minister with valuable experience in navigating the fractious politics of Baghdad.

The 78-year-old, British-educated hydraulic engineer, chosen by parliament on Thursday to replace Barham Saleh, also faces the task of mending ties between the central government and Iraq's Kurdish minority.

Rashid's first order of business is to nominate a prime minister to form a government to replace caretaker premier Mustafa al-Kadhemi, filling a year-long political vacuum since an October 2021 general election.

He had served as a presidential adviser since 2010, after seven years as a minister.

"Rashid's strengths would be that he is no stranger to Baghdad," said political analyst Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations.

Nothing "should be new to him, even if he will be a new face to younger Iraqis."

Hailing from Sulaimaniyah, a major city in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region, Rashid speaks Kurdish, Arabic, and English.

He served as water resources minister until 2010 – experience that could be valuable for Iraq, ravaged by drought and considered the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change, according to the United Nations.