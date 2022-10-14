Children caught up in Iran protests sent to mental institutions

Minors incarcerated in mental health institutions together with adults, activist says

Hundreds detained after being caught up in protests over Mahsa Amini's death ended up undergoing coercive reeducation in "psychological centers," rights activists reported.

Iran has been rocked by a month of demonstrations driven by public outrage over Amini's death after the morality police arrested her for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Fed up over the lack of change, the country's Gen-Z teens have come of age and been credited for their bravery while facing off with the security forces.

"Iranian Zoomers are frustrated/angry with the status quo and aren't afraid to say it online and push outside the red lines" of the Islamic republic, tweeted Holly Dagres, an Iran specialist at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Night after night, young women and schoolgirls have taken to the streets with their hair exposed and fists raised, chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator."

Amnesty International said Iran's "unrelenting brutal crackdown" involved an "all-out attack on child protesters" that claimed the lives of at least 23 minors.

But the overall number of children killed is widely believed to be much higher.

Human rights lawyer Hassan Raisi said some arrested children were being held in detention centers for adult drug offenders.

"This is very concerning," he was quoted as saying by the London-based Iran Wire news website.

Anyone "under the age of 18 must never be held with any criminal over 18... This is a legal requirement, not a recommendation."

"Around 300 people between the ages of 12-13 and 18-19 are in police custody," he said, without elaborating.

Protesting children have also been arrested inside classrooms, said Iran's Education Minister Yousef Nouri.