Prisoners' lives 'at risk' as fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail

Gunshots, sound of explosions heard from inside the complex during Saturday night's blaze

The lives of prisoners are at grave risk in Evin prison in Tehran, rights groups warned Sunday, after a fire erupted at the notorious jail, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death entered a fifth week.

Gunshots and the sound of explosions were heard during Saturday night's blaze from inside the vast complex in northern Tehran, which was smothered by smoke and illuminated by flames, according to footage posted on social media channels.

The fire, the cause of which remains unclear, came as Iran marked one month of protests over the death of 22-year-old Amini, who had been arrested for violating the country's strict dress code for women.

The demonstrations have developed into a movement against the Islamic republic, confronting its clerical leadership with one of its biggest challenges since the ousting of the shah in 1979.

Evin is infamous for the ill-treatment of political prisoners, and also holds foreign detainees as well as thousands of people facing criminal charges. Hundreds of those arrested during the demonstrations over Amini's death have reportedly been sent there.

"Evin Prison in Tehran is on fire and shots can clearly be heard. The life of every political and ordinary crime prisoner is at grave risk," said the Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights.

It also said authorities had closed off roads leading to the prison in an apparent bid to stop protests taking place outside the jail.

Some headed there on foot and chants of "Death to the dictator" — one of the main slogans of the protest movement — could be heard in videos shared by the social media channel 1500tasvir.

"Prisoners, including political prisoners, are completely defenseless inside that prison," said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, expressing concern that "prisoners are being killed."

Freedom of expression group Article 19 said it had heard reports of telephone and internet connections at Evin being cut and that it was "extremely worried for the safety of Evin's prisoners."