EU sanctions Iran's morality police, Revolutionary Guards

The bloc blacklists chiefs of the morality police and the IRGC's Basij paramilitary force

The European Union on Monday sanctioned Iran's "morality police," information minister, and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) for the fatal beating of Mahsa Amini and repression of subsequent protests.

The list, published in the bloc's official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the IRGC's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.

Click here for an Explainer on Iran's IRGC.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused his American counterpart of "inciting chaos" after US President Joe Biden expressed his support for protests in Iran over Amini's death while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

"The remarks of the American president, who is inciting chaos, terror, and the destruction of another country, serve as a reminder of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Satan," Raisi said in a statement, referring to the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei.

Over four weeks of unrest in Iran has led to dozens of deaths and hundreds of demonstrators arrested. "We stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran," Biden said Friday.

Riot police and Basij paramilitary forces have been transferred to the area from other provinces, according to witnesses, and tanks were sent to Kurdish areas where tensions have been particularly high.

Facing their biggest challenge in years, Iran's religious leaders are trying to portray the angry protests over the death of Amini – from Kurdistan province in northwest Iran – as a breakaway uprising by her fellow Kurds threatening the nation's unity rather than its clerical rule.

Click here for an Explainer on Kurdistan, a Middle East anomaly.

Iran has also attacked Iranian Kurdish armed groups in neighboring Iraq it says are involved in the unrest. The IRGC fired missiles and drones at militant targets in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, where authorities said 13 people were killed.

"The Kurdish opposition groups are using Amini's case as an excuse to reach their decades-long goal of separating Kurdistan from Iran, but they will not succeed," a hardline security official said.

His comments were echoed by a former official, who told Reuters that senior security officers were concerned that "the support Kurdish people are getting from across Iran will be used by Kurdish opposition groups to push for independence."

Iranian state media call the nationwide protests a "political plot" ignited by Kurdish separatist groups, particularly the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran.