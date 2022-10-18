Iran supplying drones to Russia violates UN resolution - US

Kyiv claims Russian forces are using Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in their recent wave of strikes

Washington on Monday supported Britain and France in their evaluation that Iran supplying drones to Russia is a violation of a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that according to their assessment, Iranian drones were used during deadly attacks on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv earlier on Monday.

"Earlier today our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs (for) Russia is a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231," Patel told reporters, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, which Tehran denies supplying to Moscow.

"This is something that we agree with," he added.

Kyiv claims Russian forces are using Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in their recent wave of strikes on Ukrainian towns and civilian infrastructure. White House spokesperson Karinne Jean-Pierre has earlier accused Tehran of lying after the Iranian foreign ministry said Iranian drones were not being used by Russia in the Ukraine war.

"It is our belief that these UAVs that are transferred from Iran to Russia and used by Russia in Ukraine are among the weapons that would remain embargoed under 2231," Patel said.

Resolution 2231 that sealed the deal between Iran, the US, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia not only restricted Tehran’s nuclear program but also imposed an arms embargo on the Islamic State.

Although the embargo was only in place until October 2020, the resolution contains ongoing restrictions on missiles and related technologies as well as the export of advanced military systems, including drones. Those restrictions last until October 2023, which makes Western diplomats believe Iran violated the agreement.