Hijab-less Iranian climber welcomed as hero in Tehran

Videos show large crowd chanting Elnaz Rekabi's name at Tehran airport

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi was given a hero's welcome when she returned to Tehran on Wednesday after competing in a climbing competition in South Korea without wearing the headscarf compulsory for female athletes from the Islamic Republic.

Fans and Farsi-language media outside Iran have expressed concern for Rekabi's safety after she chose to compete without the hijab.

An Instagram message posted to an account attributed to Rekabi on Tuesday said she was not "unintentionally" wearing a hijab, although it was not certain at the time that she had written the message herself.

RHEA KANG / INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF SPORT CLIMBING / AFP Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi during the women's final of the Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea, on October 18, 2022.

The Iranian government routinely pressures activists at home and abroad, often airing on state television what rights groups describe as forced confessions.

Videos shared online show a large crowd chanting Rekabi's name gathered early Wednesday at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, the country's main exit gateway.

On arrival at Tehran airport, however, Rekabi reiterated what had been posted on Instagram that not wearing the hijab was "involuntary" and that her trip had gone as planned.

"I was busy putting on my shoes and gear in the women's waiting area and it made me forget to put on my hijab before going to compete. I returned to Iran with peace of mind, even though I was very tense and stressed. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened," she said upon arrival.