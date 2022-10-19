Iran to deliver more drones, missiles to Russia

'The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy'

Iran promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and diplomats said Wednesday, a move likely to further stoke tensions with the West.

Sources told Reuters that a deal was agreed upon on October 6 when Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, two senior officials from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and an official from the Supreme National Security Council visited Moscow for talks with Russia about the weapons delivery.

"The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family," said one of the Iranian diplomats, who was briefed about the trip.

A Western official also briefed on the matter confirmed that information, adding that there was an agreement in place between Tehran and Moscow to provide the short-range ballistic missiles.

One of the drones Iran agreed to supply to Russia was the Shahed-136, a delta-winged aircraft used for “kamikaze” air-to-surface attacks, carrying a small warhead that explodes on impact.

The Iranian diplomat rejected assertions by Western officials that such transfers breach a 2015 UN Security Council resolution.

"Where they are being used is not the seller's issue. We do not take sides in the Ukraine crisis like the West. We want an end to the crisis through diplomatic means," the diplomat told Reuters.

Ukraine has reported a string of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks, claims that Iran dismissed as baseless and the Kremlin denied. The appearance of Iranian missiles in addition to drones in Moscow's arsenal in the war with Ukraine would raise tensions between Iran and Western powers.