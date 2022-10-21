Iran: Teenage protester dies after being shot at close range

'What crime had he committed, that you sprayed his stomach with 24 birdshot?'

A 17-year-old boy who took part in an anti-regime protest was shot dead by Iranian security forces, according to a report.

BBC's Persian language news service obtained the death certificate of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, showing the teenager was hit by 24 birdshot pellets and died of injuries to his liver and kidneys.

The fatal shots were fired from close range, according to the document.

Adinezadeh is one of the latest victims of the Mullah regime's crackdown on a wave of demonstrations sweeping the country.

In video footage of the boy’s funeral posted on social media, the boy's father is seen saying “What crime had he committed, that you sprayed his stomach with 24 birdshot?”

Authorities are yet to comment on the teenager's death.