Iran advises citizens not to visit Ukraine after drone accusations

Iran advised its citizens on Friday to not travel to Ukraine and urged Iranians already in the war-torn country to leave, a day after the United States accused Tehran of helping Russia operate drones against Kyiv.

According to Iranian semi-official news agencies, Iran’s foreign ministry advisory did not refer to the U.S. allegations and gave a telephone number for the Iranian embassy in Kyiv to call for advice.

"Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," the ministry statement said.

Kyiv and many of its Western allies accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks – allegations that Tehran denied, saying it was ready for talks to clarify the "baseless" claims.

Washington also said on Thursday that Iranians were on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with drones from Iran, and that U.S. efforts to negotiate a return to the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic were set aside for the time being.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The U.S. is also concerned that Moscow is seeking to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran such as surface-to-surface missiles for use in its invasion of Ukraine, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post cited U.S. and allied security officials saying that Iran secretly agreed with Moscow to increase its supply of arms, including attack drones and "what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions."