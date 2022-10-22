Iranian hacker group releases details about nuclear program

A video file was included among the leaked documents, showing a nuclear power plant in an unknown location

An Iranian hacker group known as "Black Reward" published confidential details about the Iranian nuclear program on Saturday after it announced that it had successfully hacked the email of the country's Nuclear Power Production and Development Company.

A video file was included among the leaked documents, showing a nuclear power plant in an unknown location. Additional information made public includes "Iran's public and private conversations with the International Atomic Energy Agency."

The group also announced that the publications include 324 email correspondences related to Iran's Atomic Energy Production and Development Company. The leaked files are about 50 gigabytes in total.

"We will publish the download links respectively in the next few hours after uploading the information in the online file sharing service anonymously, "namely anonfiles," the group wrote on their Instagram channel.

"Unlike the West, we do not flirt with criminals. If we say something, we will do it 100 percent," the hackers wrote in their message.

On Friday, Black Reward threatened to leak the data, which it called the "dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime," if it did not release political prisoners and protesters detained during the ongoing anti-government demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran's "modesty police" for wearing a hijab improperly.

"24 difficult and important hours for the Islamic Republic started from this moment," the hacker group wrote on Twitter.