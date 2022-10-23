Protesting students clash at a Tehran university

'A number of female students entered the men's dining hall after removing their hijab,' breaching the rules

Groups of Iranian students clashed on Sunday at a leading university in the capital Tehran, local media reported, amid weeks-long nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by demonstrations triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Amini on September 16 after her arrest for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among demonstrators but also among the security forces, and hundreds of protesters have been arrested.

Classes at Tehran's prestigious Sharif University of Technology were suspended and moved online earlier this month following clashes between protesting students and security forces.

Tasnim news agency reported that when classes resumed on Saturday, "a number of female students entered the men's dining hall after removing their hijab," breaching Iran's rules on gender segregation in some public spaces and mandatory headscarves for women.

On Sunday, a group of students "held a rally... protesting against the insults and desecration that had occurred at the university," Tasnim said.

The students, waving the Iranian flag, called on the university's administration "to deal with lawlessness and violation of norms" on its campus, the report added.

A separate group of students "chanted vulgar slogans, broke the door and windows of the dining hall and threw them towards the students inside," Tasnim said, adding that "some students and university security personnel" were injured.

The news agency published a video purportedly showing students kicking the door as others were blocking it from inside the dining hall.