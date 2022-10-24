Iran releases surveillance video from Evin prison fire

The footage contradicts official version of Iranian government

Iran released security footage on Sunday from Evin prison in Tehran, where at least eight inmates died in a fire amid the ongoing protests that swept the country after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The footage of the blaze that erupted the night of October 15 was published in response to calls by the international community to investigate the incident in the facility where many political prisoners, including demonstrators of recent weeks, are held.

Iranian state-run media aired an interview with an unnamed prison guard who claimed that the fire broke out during an escape attempt. However, the surveillance footage didn’t show any prior signs of unrest among the inmates who were seen rushing through cell doors in panic as smoke filled the prison.

The footage does not give credence to the government's official version of events, which says the blaze was caused by detainees aided by “enemy agents” who set a sewing workshop on fire while trying to break out of the prison.

However, videos circulating on social media suggest that protests broke out in the prison with gunshots, explosions and chants being heard inside the facility. Iranian officials have been criticized for the crackdown on protesters that have so far taken the lives of over 200 people, according to rights groups.